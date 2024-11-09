Motorcyclist dies in Fermanagh collision

A motorycylist has died following a road traffic collision in Fermanagh last night.

The collision involving a Black Audi A4 and a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle took place on the Derrylin Road, Enniskillen at around 9.35pm.

Police and emergency services attended but the rider of the motorcycle was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101.