Around 1,000 people attended a rally last night in Derry, protesting violence against women.

The Rally for Women’s Safety at The Guildhall was organised after a number of serious attacks on women occurred in the city in recent weeks.

Two women had been assaulted by a man armed with a knife in separate attacks in two parks last week.

Police have said they have stepped up patrols in the area in order to give reassurance to members of the public.