Tyrone side Derrylaughan advanced to the semi-finals of the AIB Ulster Football Intermediate Club Championship after one of the most remarkable games ever in the competition.

Derrylaughan, who beat Termon in their previous preliminary round outing, defeated Antrim champions All Saints 5-4 on penalties after their game in Cargin had ended all square, 6-12 (30) to 3-21 (30) after extra-time.

The match finished 5-5 to 2-14 at the end of normal time, thus forcing extra-time.