Clann Eireann of Armagh will play Tyrone’s Errigal Ciaran in the Ulster Senior Club Football Championship semi final after they beat Newbridge of Derry 0-14 to 0-12 on Sunday afternoon.

In a close encounter the Armagh champions lead 0-08 to 0-06 at the break.

The sides then were level five different times in the second half but Clann Eireann finsihed the game stronger and went on to seal their place in the final four.

Michael McMullan has the full time report…