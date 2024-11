An Irish man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an American tourist in Hungary.

Police launched a search operation after 31 year old Mackenzie Michalski disappeared from a nightclub in Budapest last Tuesday, November 5th.

A 37 year old Irish man was arrested two days later after CCTV showed them leaving the nightclub together – he remains in custody.

Hungarian police say Ms. Michalski’s body was later found in a wooded area around 200 kilometres from Budapest.