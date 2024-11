Drogheda United upset the odds to win the FAI Cup final.

They beat Derry City 2-0 with goals in either half from Andrew Quinn and Douglas James Taylor.

That win for Drogs is their first cup win since 2005 and sends them into Europe next season.

They now prepare for the League of Ireland Promotion Relegation playoff against Bray Wanderers next week.

After the game Martin Holmes spoke with Derry’s Mark Connolly…

Shane McEleney told Martin Holmes the lacked the cutting edge…