St Eunan’s, Ardara and Glenfin Under 23 LGFA teams claimed victories in their finals on Sunday afternoon.

The first final of the three in Lifford saw Glenfin prove too strong for Four Masters as they ran out 3-11 to 2-03 winners.

Ardara claimed the Gold Championship with a 1-14 to 1-6 victory over Carndonagh.

Meanwhile, the Platinum final saw St Eunan’s claim a 5-15 to 1-06 win over Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon.