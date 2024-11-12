Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Concerns raised over traffic impact of Ballymacool housing development


A Glenties area councillor says a planned social housing development in Ballymacool on the outskirts of Letterkenny will have ramifications for traffic, particularly for those coming in from West Donegal.

It’s anticipated that up to 165 houses will be built in total, with 100 of them completed by the end of 2026.

Cllr Dennis McGee says motorists already face lengthy delays when travelling into Letterkenny from the west, and if road improvements aren’t made before the houses are built, the situation will only deteriorate:

