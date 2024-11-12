Donegal takeaway served closure order as inspectors note presence of flies

A Donegal takeaway was shut down by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland last month.

Inspectors found flies in a food preparation area on the premises and in a container of raw burgers.

Tasty Mac’s takeaway, Main Street, Falcarragh was one of 12 food businesses shut down by the FSAI last month.

Inspectors from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland found no evidence of a food safety management system at the premises.

They say food was not protected against contamination due to dirty food equipment, a fly being found in a container of raw burgers and flies also discovered in the food preparation area.

A large build up of dirt was noted in the kitchen also.

While an excessive culmination of waste in the external waste storage area inspectors say posed a risk of attracting pests.

The closure order was served on Sandip Singh, Company Secretary of Sarup Catering Limited on October 16th.

It was lifted again on October 22nd.

You can view the full report here