Investigations are underway into the theft of a BMW from a carpark in Ballybofey.

The black BMW 520, with a registration number of ’11 D 49529’ was taken from the carpark at Navenny Street sometime between 7:30pm on Saturday last and 12:50pm on Sunday.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the car being driven to come forward.