Third non-statutory public consultation on Burtonport-Letterkenny Greenway taking place next week

A third non-statutory public consultation on the Emerging Route Corridor for the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway is taking place next week.

Following the completion of the Preliminary Options Assessment carried out on route options presented at a previous public consultation, the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor now identified will be presented at the upcoming events.

The public consultations are taking place on Tuesday in Dunfanaghy, on Wednesday in Dungloe and in Gweedore on Thursday all between 2pm and 8pm.

The closing date for submissions is Monday, December 9th.