Councillor calls out soaring rental prices in East Donegal

A county councillor has voiced concerns over the rising cost of renting in her area.

Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman highlighted exorbitant rental prices in Ballybofey, with some properties reaching as high as €950 per month.

Currently residing in a mobile home, Cllr Nic Mheanman expressed worry about the impending cold weather.

She called for an end to price gouging, suggesting that some landlords are exploiting the Accommodation Recognition Payment scheme, which provides €800 for housing Ukrainian refugees: