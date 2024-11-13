Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Councillor calls out soaring rental prices in East Donegal

A county councillor has voiced concerns over the rising cost of renting in her area.

Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman highlighted exorbitant rental prices in Ballybofey, with some properties reaching as high as €950 per month.

Currently residing in a mobile home, Cllr Nic Mheanman expressed worry about the impending cold weather.

She called for an end to price gouging, suggesting that some landlords are exploiting the Accommodation Recognition Payment scheme, which provides €800 for housing Ukrainian refugees:

News
News

Defective block homeowner says government must understand the human cost of the crisis

13 November 2024
buncrana leisure centre
News

Joint efforts needed to secure funding for Buncrana Leisure Centre – Minister McConalogue

13 November 2024
Life Ring LK 1
News

Council urged to roll out smart ring buoys across Letterkenny

13 November 2024
fire
News

Fire service bring chimney fire under control in Newtowncunningham

13 November 2024
Advertisement

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

