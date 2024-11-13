Donegal Senator calls for cross-border school projects to be fully implemented

Senator Niall Blaney has voiced his support for the cross-border ‘Poreto’ initiative between Loreto Community School, Milford and Portadown College in Armagh.

The project has brought together students from both sides of the border to learn from each other.

Senator Blaney highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering understanding and building peace.

He emphasised the role of the International Fund for Ireland in supporting the project and called for increased funding for similar cross-border initiatives.

Senator Blaney says if projects like this are rolled out on a wider scale, border polls will become a thing of the past: