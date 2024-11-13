Four Donegal projects to take part in new cross-border initiative



Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland and Social Enterprise Northern Ireland are joining forces in a new cross-border partnership.

The International Fund for Ireland has pledged €286,882 to the DISCOVERY Programme, which aims to connect and support social enterprise leaders from both sides of the border.

Donegal-based organisations Bundoran Community Development CLG, Spraoi agus Spórt, Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór, and Kilmacrennan Community Development CLG are included.

This is as well as Aspire Media NI and Enterprise Causeway in Derry and React Social in Tyrone.

The initiative will foster collaboration and knowledge sharing, addressing shared social impact challenges and strengthening community ties.