Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gilmore sticking with Finn Harps

BALLYBOFEY, IRELAND – JULY 7 2024: Friendly match between Finn Harps and Cliftonville FC at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. (Photo by Clare McCahill)

Gavin Gilmore has re-signed with Finn Harps for the 2025 campaign.

The winger joined the club during the summer after a successful trial period.

Gilmore went on to make six appearances in the second half of the season.

Darren Murphy told club media: “We’re delighted that Gavin has agreed to return to the club for next season. It is never easy joining a team in the middle of the season but myself and my staff have been really impressed with Gavin’s commitment and how he has progressed since joining the club. I’m looking forward to working with him again next year.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ocean sea
Top Stories, News

Local groups and individuals shortlisted for Ocean Hero Awards

13 November 2024
Enda Kelly, AIB Branch Manager, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Enda Kelly appointed as AIB Branch Manager in Buncrana

13 November 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, November 13th

13 November 2024
downtown-dubai-cityscape
News, Audio, Top Stories

First minister urged to intervene on behaf of Tyrone man arrested in Dubai

13 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

ocean sea
Top Stories, News

Local groups and individuals shortlisted for Ocean Hero Awards

13 November 2024
Enda Kelly, AIB Branch Manager, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Enda Kelly appointed as AIB Branch Manager in Buncrana

13 November 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, November 13th

13 November 2024
downtown-dubai-cityscape
News, Audio, Top Stories

First minister urged to intervene on behaf of Tyrone man arrested in Dubai

13 November 2024
irish cancer society logo
News, Top Stories

People prioritising heating and eating over health appointments – Irish Cancer Society

13 November 2024
cigarette smoking smoke (1)
News

Ireland to be first European country to raise legal age to buy tobacco to 21

13 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube