Gilmore sticking with Finn Harps

Gavin Gilmore has re-signed with Finn Harps for the 2025 campaign.

The winger joined the club during the summer after a successful trial period.

Gilmore went on to make six appearances in the second half of the season.

Darren Murphy told club media: “We’re delighted that Gavin has agreed to return to the club for next season. It is never easy joining a team in the middle of the season but myself and my staff have been really impressed with Gavin’s commitment and how he has progressed since joining the club. I’m looking forward to working with him again next year.”