It’s essential the Department of Sport and Donegal County Council work with the Buncrana Leisure Centre Committee to secure funding for the amenity.

That’s according to Minister Charlie McConalogue following a public meeting last night to discuss funding for the facility.

There was much outrage after the Buncrana Leisure Centre missed out in the latest round of sports funding.

Minister McConalogue says its important joint efforts are made to get the project the funding it requires: