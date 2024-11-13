Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man arrested following Derry drug seizure

A man has been arrested following a drug seizure in Derry yesterday.

The 27 year old was arrested on suspicion of possessing, offering and supplying a Class B controlled drug.

Police say he remains in custody, and is assisting with enquiries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

downtown-dubai-cityscape
News, Audio, Top Stories

First minister urged to intervene on behaf of Tyrone man arrested in Dubai

13 November 2024
irish cancer society logo
News, Top Stories

People prioritising heating and eating over health appointments – Irish Cancer Society

13 November 2024
cigarette smoking smoke (1)
News

Ireland to be first European country to raise legal age to buy tobacco to 21

13 November 2024
Leaving Cert
News, Top Stories

Teachers in Donegal to protest changes to Senior Cycle

13 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

downtown-dubai-cityscape
News, Audio, Top Stories

First minister urged to intervene on behaf of Tyrone man arrested in Dubai

13 November 2024
irish cancer society logo
News, Top Stories

People prioritising heating and eating over health appointments – Irish Cancer Society

13 November 2024
cigarette smoking smoke (1)
News

Ireland to be first European country to raise legal age to buy tobacco to 21

13 November 2024
Leaving Cert
News, Top Stories

Teachers in Donegal to protest changes to Senior Cycle

13 November 2024
Discovery Launch
News, Top Stories

Four Donegal projects to take part in new cross-border initiative

13 November 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Man arrested following Derry drug seizure

13 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube