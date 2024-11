Derry are close to appointing their new senior football manager, nearly five months after Mickey Harte stepped down.

Harte’s former coach with Tyrone, Paddy Tally, is now the favourite to take over last season’s League champions.

It’s expected that Kerry’s performance coach will be recommended for ratification later this week, following talks with Derry’s County Board.

The Oak Leaf County have been searching for a manager since Mickey Harte departed four months ago.