Rent in Donegal up 4.5%

Rent in Donegal is 4.5% higher than this time last year.

However, it’s down slightly on the second quarter of 2024.

According to the latest Daft.ie report, the average rent in the county is €1,170.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Donegal is €755, 64% higher than the average mortgage for the same type of property, €370.

In the case where mortgage rates rise by two percentage points, repayments would cost €465, 38% less than the average rent.

Meanwhile, the average rent price for a two-bedroom house is €885.

The average mortgage repayment for this type of home is €492, 44% less, and if there was a two percentage point increase in mortgage rates, repayments would be €618, 39% less than the average rent.