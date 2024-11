Drivers are warned of road closures in the county today as a result of on going works.

Windy Hall Road in Letterkenny will be closed to traffic from 10 AM to 3 PM today for emergency repairs.

Local traffic will be accommodated where possible.

Meanwhile, the Killygordon to Dromore road will be fully closed today, for resurfacing works.

Diversions will be in place.

Tomorrow and Friday, a one-way system will be implemented from Killygordon to Dromore National School.