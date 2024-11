West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan is seeking to avert a potential last-minute legal challenge to the A5 road upgrade. Mr Crossan says news of the potential challenge emerged last night. He says people in the area genuinely believed that finally, the end was in sight, and news of another potential legal challenge has come as a crushing blow. He’s urging those behind it to drop the legal challenge and let what he terms this vital, life-saving work begin.

Statement in full –

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has urged objectors to the A5 road upgrade to a drop a last-minute potential legal challenge.

News of the potential challenge emerged on Wednesday evening.

West Tyrone MLA Mr McCrossan said:

“For years it has been a long hard slog trying to progress the A5. Along the way there have been many obstacles but people in this area genuinely believed that finally, the end was in sight. News of a potential legal challenge this evening has come as a crushing blow, people are upset, angry and wondering how this can be possible.

“There has been a devastating loss of life on this road in recent years. I have met with families and seen first-hand the pain that they have experienced following the loss of a loved one, while others live in constant worry knowing friends and family are travelling along this road. It is a testament to the strength and courage of victims’ families that they have been at the forefront of the campaign to see the A5 delivered.

“To those considering this legal challenge I ask you to think of those families, of all the people who have lost their lives on this road. We are so close to seeing work begin on the A5 and people can’t take more years of delay and frustration. Do the right thing, drop this legal challenge and let this life-saving work begin.”