Mary from Dungloe committee seeks support from Donegal County Council

Representatives from the Mary From Dungloe Festival have made a presentation to Donegal County Council seeking financial support, particularly in terms of Irish language workshops and other initiatives.

Committee representatives told members that 33,000 people visited the festival last year, availing of 128 events.

They stressed the importance of the event to the whole of Donegal, saying that the festival is being promoted nationally and internationally.

The importance of the festival is underlined by the fact that the total number of social media impressions since the current committee came on board in 2022 was 26.7 million, up almost 100%.

Co-director Gavin Boyle says the festival costs €200,000 to run each year, and raising that each year is very difficult:

Members of the Glenties MD have pledged to make contributions from their own development funds, and also help the committee identify other sources of funding.