Young people are becoming more politically engaged and are ready to make their voices heard in the General Election.

That’s according to the National Youth Council as they call for a dedicated Minister for Youth in the next Government.

The Electoral Commission says a “significant wave” of people have registered and updated their details ahead of the vote on the 29th of November.

NYCI’s Kathryn Walsh says a lot of those will be young people who want to get involved…………….