PSNI warn of counterfeit bank notes in Castlederg



Police in Strabane are urging businesses to be vigilant after reports this week of counterfeit currency being used at businesses in Castlederg.

Police received three reports yesterday, involving a female who had used a counterfeit £20 note to purchase items in three shops.

A male is also reported as attempting to use a similar note in one of the shops, but when questioned about the legitimacy of the note, it’s reported he took it back and left the premises.

These incidents are reported to have occurred from 12.45pm yesterday.

Police attended all three premises and spoke with staff, and also carried out patrols of the area.

Enquiries are ongoing and police appeal to any other business who this has happened to, but who have not yet made a report to contact them.

Police are urging businesses owners and employees to be vigilant when handling money.

Employers should ensure store staff are aware of how to examine notes and have a policy in place for staff to follow on discovery of a counterfeit note.

This should include the retention of the note and contacting the police, with a description of the person passing the suspect banknote.