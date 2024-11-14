Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Speed limit changes need to be enforced by Gardaí to work – Cllr McGowan

Once speed changes on regional and national roads take effect, it will be the responsibility of the Gardaí to see them implemented.

A meeting of Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District was told by the roads & transportation official that new speed signs are to be erected in the coming weeks and will be covered with black plastic until they are to be implemented.

The first phase will see national roads reduced to 80 km/h and regional roads reduced to 60 km/h.

Cllr Patrick McGown says, however, that without proper enforcement, the sign changes will be in vain:

