Buncrana’s Children’s Charity seeking comittment from general election candidates

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity is asking candidates in the upcoming general election to pledge their commitment to supporting local families facing the challenges of childhood illness.

In their manifesto, released yesterday, the organisation aims to ensure every child facing illness has unwavering support, resources, and compassion.

Calls include financial assistance to affected families, enhanced local healthcare services, respite support and transportation and accessibility assistance.

Chairperson Adrian McMyler says there has been a growing demand on the charity in recent years: