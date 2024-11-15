Derry man sentenced for three years following stabbing incident in 2021

A man has received a three year sentence in Derry Crown Court today following an incident which a police officer was stabbed and police firearm discharged in 2021.

46 year old Noel Quigley will serve the remainder of the sentence, 18 months, on licence.

Charges include attempting to wound with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault causing actual bodily harm.

As officers were dealing with the incident at the address in Celadine Court, a police firearm was discharged and the male at the address sustained a chest injury.

A police officer sustained a knife wound during the incident.