Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

ED at Letterkenny University Hospital ‘extremely busy’


The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of people attending.

Saolta are requesting that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out-of-Hours GP services and pharmacies before attending the ED.

The public are also asked not to visit the hospital if they have any respiratory symptoms or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Yesterday, 173 people attended the ED and the hospital is seeing similar high numbers today. There are currently 82 patients in the Emergency Department with 12 patients waiting to be admitted.

All available beds in the hospital are in use and patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted to a bed on a ward. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available as soon as possible.

Saolta say they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but will do so strictly in order of medical priority.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh logo
Top Stories, News

ED at Letterkenny University Hospital ‘extremely busy’

15 November 2024
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Derry man extradited and jailed for historic child sex abuse

15 November 2024
cold ice snow weather
Top Stories, News

Met Eireann warn of cold weather setting in from Monday

15 November 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Audio, News, Top Stories

PSNI reviewing three more deaths that were previously treated as suicide

15 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

luh logo
Top Stories, News

ED at Letterkenny University Hospital ‘extremely busy’

15 November 2024
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Derry man extradited and jailed for historic child sex abuse

15 November 2024
cold ice snow weather
Top Stories, News

Met Eireann warn of cold weather setting in from Monday

15 November 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Audio, News, Top Stories

PSNI reviewing three more deaths that were previously treated as suicide

15 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 November 2024
Lough Colmcille
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann urges people to conserve water in Ramelton and Milford

15 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube