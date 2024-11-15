ED at Letterkenny University Hospital ‘extremely busy’



The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of people attending.

Saolta are requesting that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out-of-Hours GP services and pharmacies before attending the ED.

The public are also asked not to visit the hospital if they have any respiratory symptoms or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Yesterday, 173 people attended the ED and the hospital is seeing similar high numbers today. There are currently 82 patients in the Emergency Department with 12 patients waiting to be admitted.

All available beds in the hospital are in use and patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted to a bed on a ward. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available as soon as possible.

Saolta say they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but will do so strictly in order of medical priority.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.