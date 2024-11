Cockhill Celtic’s Garbhan Friel has won the Amateur Player of the Year award at 34th Football Association of Ireland Awards.

Friel was instrumental in aiding his side to their FAI Junior cup title for the first time in the club’s history and was Man of the Match in the final win over Gorey Rangers back in May.

He has dominated the scoring charts in Donegal for the past decade and has won a string of honours with the Inishowen club.