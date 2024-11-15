FG drops 2%, but retains top spot in latest opinion poll

Fine Gael remains the most popular political party in the country after the latest opinion poll.

It has clear water ahead of Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin in the race to be the most popular party.

Despite a 2 per centage point drop in support Fine Gael is the most popular party in the country with 25 per cent support.

Sinn Féin drops one to 19 per cent with Fianna Fail holding also on 19.

Independents are the ones to gain, rising four points as a grouping to 20 per cent support.

The remaining political parties polled between two and five per cent.

The figures have Fine Gael set to return as the largest party in the next Dáil, though Sinn Féin is likely to hold most of its seats at 19 per cent.

The three Government parties hold a combined 47 per cent of the vote, making it possible for the current coalition to be returned.

The poll was conducted through face to face interviews of 1,200 people on the 12th and 13th of November by Ipsos B&A for the Irish Times.