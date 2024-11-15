LUH consultants and Donegal GPs urge candidates and voters to sign pledge

A coalition of medical professionals and community leaders is asking General Election candidates to sign up to a Five Point Pledge commiting to real improvements in local healthcare services.

The pledge states that Donegal residents have long faced extended wait times, overcrowded facilities and insufficient resources at Letterkenny University Hospital, one of the busiest in the country.

Consultants at the hospital and GPs across the county are seeking five immediate actions to address the situation.

They are Equitable Funding, the implementation of Model 3 Recommendations, the development of a Surgical Hub for Donegal, the modernisation of the Intensive Care Unit, and the development of a Minor Injuries Unit for Donegal.

Consultant Dr. Áine Keating is a spokesperson for the campaign. She says Donegal needs concrete commitments, not vague promises, and each candidate is being asked to sign this pledge as a commitment to the people of the county.

A corresponding public declaration has been created for Donegal residents, allowing the community to show unified support for the pledge and call on candidates to take action.

The document can be accessed HERE

***************

Release in full –

Donegal Healthcare in Crisis: New 5-Point Pledge Calls on Election Candidates to Commit to Urgent Healthcare Improvements

Donegal, Ireland – 14th November, 2024 – As the general election approaches, Donegal healthcare advocates

have launched a 5-Point Pledge demanding election candidates commit to real improvements in local

healthcare services. The pledge, driven by a coalition of medical professionals and community leaders,

addresses critical gaps in funding and services at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) and throughout

Donegal.

Donegal residents have long faced extended wait times, overcrowded facilities and insufficient resources at

LUH, one of Ireland’s busiest hospitals. The 5-Point Pledge is a commitment for candidates to prioritise five

specific actions if elected:

Equitable Funding– Secure fair funding for LUH based on population and healthcare needs. Implementation of Model 3 Recommendations– Act on recommendations to strengthen

LUH’s services and capacity.

Surgical Hub for Donegal– Establish a local surgical hub, reducing the need for patients to travel

outside Donegal for essential care.

Modernisation of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)– Upgrade LUH’s ICU to support safe,

effective patient care.

Minor Injuries Unit for Donegal– Develop a Minor Injuries Unit to relieve pressure on the

Emergency Department.

“This election is a critical moment for Donegal,” said Dr. Áine Keating, Consultant and campaign

spokesperson. “Our communities need concrete commitments, not vague promises. We are asking each

candidate to sign this pledge as a commitment to the people of Donegal and to act on it if elected.”

A corresponding public declaration has been created for Donegal residents, allowing the community to

show unified support for the pledge and call on candidates to take action. Through partnerships with local

businesses, community groups, and media, the campaign aims to keep healthcare reform at the forefront of

the election discussion.

The 5-Point Pledge underscores the severe need for investment in Donegal’s healthcare services and a clear

plan to address issues that have affected LUH for over two decades. Election candidates are urged to publicly

endorse the pledge, signalling their commitment to supporting essential reforms.

For more information on the pledge or to sign the public declaration, visit www.dcra.ie.