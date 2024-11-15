Repairs being carried out on burst water main outside Ballybofey

Repairs are being carried out today to a burst water main outside Ballybofey, with supply disruption possible in Sessiaghoneill, Whitehill, Carrickmagrath and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 2pm this afternoon.
