Ruaidhri Higgins and Derry City part ways

Ruaidhri Higgins and Derry City have parted ways after a disappointing end to the 2024 season.

In a statement released on social media, the club said:

“Derry City Football Club wish to announce that we have released manager Ruaidhrí Higgins from the remainder of his contract by mutual consent”.

The Candy Stripes finished fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and lost 2-0 to Drogheda United in last Sunday’s FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium.

Higgins has also released a statement this morning:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I leave Derry City FC.

As a proud Derry City man, it has been an honour to manage this football club – I have always given my all.

Along with the staff, we took over on the 23rd April 2021 with the club at the bottom of the table.

That season we qualified for Europe, my proudest achievement to date.

In 2022 we won the FAI Cup for the first time in a decade and finished 2nd in the league and in 2023 we played in three rounds in Europe, again finishing second in the league.

I am proud of all we have achieved together but I cannot deny that 2024 has been disappointing considering we were hoping to complete a domestic double and ultimately fell short.

I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to the Chairman, Philip O’Doherty, for his unwavering support from start to finish.

To the players, staff, board, volunteers and the supporters that backed us through the good and difficult times I thank you.

I’ve had the privilege of managing some fantastic players.

I have no doubt that the group will continue to compete for honours in the seasons ahead”.