Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Ruaidhri Higgins and Derry City part ways

 

Ruaidhri Higgins is no longer the Derry City manager

Ruaidhri Higgins and Derry City have parted ways after a disappointing end to the 2024 season.

In a statement released on social media, the club said:

“Derry City Football Club wish to announce that we have released manager Ruaidhrí Higgins from the remainder of his contract by mutual consent”.

The Candy Stripes finished fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and lost 2-0 to Drogheda United in last Sunday’s FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium.

Higgins has also released a statement this morning:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I leave Derry City FC.

As a proud Derry City man, it has been an honour to manage this football club – I have always given my all.

Along with the staff, we took over on the 23rd April 2021 with the club at the bottom of the table.

That season we qualified for Europe, my proudest achievement to date.

In 2022 we won the FAI Cup for the first time in a decade and finished 2nd in the league and in 2023 we played in three rounds in Europe, again finishing second in the league.

I am proud of all we have achieved together but I cannot deny that 2024 has been disappointing considering we were hoping to complete a domestic double and ultimately fell short.

I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to the Chairman, Philip O’Doherty, for his unwavering support from start to finish.

To the players, staff, board, volunteers and the supporters that backed us through the good and difficult times I thank you.

I’ve had the privilege of managing some fantastic players.

I have no doubt that the group will continue to compete for honours in the seasons ahead”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
Audio, News, Top Stories

4,600 Irish teachers working abroad could be attracted home with proper pay – TUI

15 November 2024
letterbrick
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local Government minister seeks more information regarding Letterbric GWS

15 November 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

FG drops 2%, but retains top spot in latest opinion poll

15 November 2024
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH consultants and Donegal GPs urge candidates and voters to sign pledge

15 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
Audio, News, Top Stories

4,600 Irish teachers working abroad could be attracted home with proper pay – TUI

15 November 2024
letterbrick
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local Government minister seeks more information regarding Letterbric GWS

15 November 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

FG drops 2%, but retains top spot in latest opinion poll

15 November 2024
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH consultants and Donegal GPs urge candidates and voters to sign pledge

15 November 2024
buncrana childrens charity
Top Stories, Audio, News

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity seeking comittment from general election candidates

15 November 2024
planning
Top Stories, Audio, News

Calls for planning clinics to recommence in Glenties

15 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube