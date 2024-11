Depaul has launched an urgent appeal to support children and adults waking up in emergency homeless accommodation this Christmas.

The cross-border charity is urging people to keep them in mind as they plan for the festive season ahead.

The charity says for the cost of a Christmas card, around €3.50, they can provide a traditional Christmas dinner.

Bernadette Donaghey, a Programme Group Manager, says some families have had a longer stay at Depaul than expected: