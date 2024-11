Downings Ladies have beaten Warrenpoint of County Down by a single point after extra time in this afternoon’s Ulster Junior Championship Final in Tyrone.

A second half goal from Denise Doherty put the Donegal side four points to the good but Warrenpoint fought back to force extra time.

Downings managed to find the only score of the added periods and edged out a historic 1-07 to 1-06 win.

Maureen O’Donnell has the full time report from Kildress…