Uisce Eireann says as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, valve installation works are taking place in the Milford area this morning.

As a result, there may be supply disruptions around Lough Fern, Aghawoney, Drumabodan, Ray, Mullagheep, Milford Town and surrounding areas until midday today.

It may be three to four hours after that before supply is fully returned to all affected properties.