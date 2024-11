A man in his 20s has been killed in a crash in County Cork and another man has been left seriously injured.

Two cars collided at Cecilstown at around ten past 5 yesterday evening and the man who died was the driver in one of the cars.

A man who was driving the second car, also in his 20s is being treated for serious injuries in Cork University Hospital.

A technical examination of the road will be completed today and gardai are appealing for witnesses.