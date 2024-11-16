Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin cruise into Ulster Junior Final

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin Muff have beaten Collegeland of Armagh 1-11 to 0-04 in the Ulster Junior Championship Semi Final at Healy Park in Omagh this evening.
With the full time report, here’s Highland’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne…
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin Muff have beaten Collegeland of Armagh 1-11 to 0-04 in the Ulster Junior Championship Semi Final at Healy Park in Omagh this evening.
With the full time report, here’s Highland’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland