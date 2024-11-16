Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin cruise into Ulster Junior Final

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin Muff have beaten Collegeland of Armagh 1-11 to 0-04 in the Ulster Junior Championship Semi Final at Healy Park in Omagh this evening.

With the full time report, here’s Highland’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne…

Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
News

Labour says the next five years are ‘crucial’ for Irish defence forces

16 November 2024
Aontu logo
News

Aontú candidates officially launched today

16 November 2024
Copy_of_Copy_of_Copy_of_storage-52_480x480
News

Sinn Féin plans to extend paternity leave to 1 year

16 November 2024
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News

Burst water mains to cause disruptions in North Donegal

16 November 2024
Advertisement

