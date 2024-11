Institute have been beaten 4-2 by Ards in the NIFL Championship at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

Stephen Doherty and Evan Tweed got on the score sheet for the home side but Ards struck twice in the last ten minutes to secure the three points.

The result leaves Institute in 9th position.

In other games, Ballinamallard defeated 9-man Ballyclare 4-1, Limavady beat Annagh 2-1, Dundela had a 3-1 home win over bottom side Newington and Armagh beat H&W Welders 3-0.