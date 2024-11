Johnny Toye says “words can’t really describe it” as Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin have sailed into the Ulster Junior Championship Final.

The Donegal side will now play Craigbane in the Ulster decider next weekend.

After the game, Toye gave his thoughts to Highland’s Oisin Kelly…

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin manager Daniel McCauley also spoke to Oisin…