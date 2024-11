Sinn Féin says it will expand paternity leave to 52 weeks.

Currently, maternity leave is available for 26 weeks, with the right to take an additional 16 while paternity leave is currently at 2 weeks.

Under the plans, both parents would be able to spend a full year with their new borns.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly says it would take pressure off the childcare sector.