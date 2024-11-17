Anne Marie McGlynn wins Senior Women’s National Cross Country Title

Annmarie McGlynn has won the Senior Women’s National Cross Country Title today in Irvinestown at the National Championships.

Just three weeks ago, the Letterkenny AC athlete was crowned the Women’s National Marathon Champion in Dublin.

Today’s win means she is the first person to ever win both races in the same year.

She will now go on to represent Ireland at the European Cross Country Championships in Turkey.

McGlynn spoke to the media team at Athletics Ireland after the win…