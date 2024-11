Cockhill Celtic’s Garbhan Friel picked up the FAI Amateur Player of the Year award at an awards ceremory in Dublin this week.

The prolific goal-scorer was instrumental in the Inishowen side’s journey to FAI Junior Cup success back in May and picked up the Player Of The Match award in the final against Gorey Rangers.

Friel joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday sport to talk about the achievement…