Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Labour launches election manifesto

Labour is promising to set up a State Construction Company, temporarily ban new data centres, and give us two more public holidays.

They’re among the promises contained in the party’s election manifesto, launched today.

Ellen Butler has more:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

a4e731f3-6e35-4714-a61e-bc647069bac2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin announces plans to reverse increases to tax on petrol and diesel

17 November 2024
Ivana Bacik 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour launches election manifesto

17 November 2024
sick leave
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fine Gael goes back on decision to extend number of sick leave days

17 November 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight

17 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

a4e731f3-6e35-4714-a61e-bc647069bac2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin announces plans to reverse increases to tax on petrol and diesel

17 November 2024
Ivana Bacik 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour launches election manifesto

17 November 2024
sick leave
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fine Gael goes back on decision to extend number of sick leave days

17 November 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight

17 November 2024
parties ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Latest opinion poll shows boost in support for Sinn Féin

17 November 2024
Group-16
Top Stories, News

Pre-election debate taking place with Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association

17 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube