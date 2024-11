Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic incident involving a pedestrian and a car, at Bruckless, Co. Donegal, yesterday evening, Saturday 16th November 2024.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.10pm.

The female pedestrian (aged in her 70’s) was conveyed to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The road is currently closed, with local diversions in place.

Investigations are ongoing.