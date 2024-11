The 100% Redress Party has launched its election manifesto, with candidate Charles Ward stressing that while securing 100% redress for homeowners impacted by defective concrete is a key principle, the party focus goes beyond that, with the desire to secure key investment in Donegal and its communitie

Mr Ward stressed that the party developed from conversations among ordinary people, and he believes the party’s success in June’s local elections can be replicated on Friday week………………….