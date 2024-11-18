200 new jobs on the way for Donegal

200 new jobs are being created in Donegal.

Abbott has announced its intention to expand its site in Donegal.

As part of a €440 million, Abbott today, officially opened its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kilkenny.

The huge investment also includes a significant expansion of the company’s Donegal site, where a further 200 jobs are being created.

The global healthcare leader has been operating in Ireland since 1946 producing a diverse range of healthcare products.

The company currently employs approximately 6,000 people across its 10 sites in Dublin, Donegal, Clonmel, Cootehill, Galway, Kilkenny, Longford, and Sligo.

Taoiseach, Simon Harris says Abbott’s ‘latest investment is a further vote of confidence in Ireland as a location for world-class advanced manufacturing and healthcare businesses.’