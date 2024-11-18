Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bundoran Lifeboat launched at weekend as part of successful mission to locate missing kitesurfer

The Bundoran Lifeboat volunteer crew launched their inshore boat at 6.26pm on Saturday evening following reports of a missing kite surfer who had not returned from sea after attempting to retrieve their kite.

Helm Elliot Kearns, accompanied by crew members Finn Mullen, Fergal Muller, and Mark Vaughan, quickly responded to the call at Streedagh Beach. Weather conditions at the time included a north-westerly force 5 wind and a significant 2-3m swell, making the operation challenging.

The lifeboat was stood down shortly after when the casualty was located safe and well ashore by the local Coast Guard shore crew.

Speaking after the call out, Bundoran RNLI Helm Elliot Kearns said: ‘We are always ready to respond when needed and are relieved this incident had a positive outcome. We extend our thanks to our colleagues in the Coast Guard and all involved in the response.

‘We would like to remind everyone heading out on the water to always ensure they have the appropriate safety equipment for their activity, let someone know their plans and when they are due back, and to be mindful of changing weather conditions. It’s important to carry a means of communication with you such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch in case you need to call for help. Should you need to raise the alarm, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

