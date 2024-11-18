Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue retires from inter-county football

New Derry manager Paddy Tally will have to plan without veteran defender Chrissy McKaigue next season.

The All-Star has called time on his 16-year inter-county career after informing the incoming manager of his decision.

McKaigue says the ‘time is right’ to step away and the Slaughtneil clubman retires with two Ulster medals and a National League title.

Derry GAA statement on Chrissy McKaigue’s retirement:

As a former Derry senior captain and an All-Star recipient in 2022, Chrissy leaves a legacy etched in determination, leadership, and excellence.

Throughout his career – 149 senior appearances – Chrissy was more than just a player. His leadership both on and off the pitch guided Derry through some of its most defining moments in recent years, reestablishing the county as a force to be reckoned with in Gaelic football.

Chrissy’s passion for Derry GAA was evident in every match, every tackle, and every rallying cry to his team. His All-Star recognition in 2022 was a fitting testament to his skill, work ethic, and commitment, but his contributions went far beyond individual accolades. Chrissy embodied what it means to play for your county – with pride, loyalty, and unwavering belief.

While his chapter as a player closes, there is no doubt that Chrissy McKaigue’s impact on Gaelic games in Derry is far from over. His leadership, vision, and dedication ensure he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the sport in the county, inspiring generations to come.

Thank you, Chrissy, for your remarkable service to Derry football. You retire as a Derry great, and your influence will continue to shine brightly in the years ahead.