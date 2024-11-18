Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue retires from inter-county football

Photo: @UlsterGAA on Twitter

New Derry manager Paddy Tally will have to plan without veteran defender Chrissy McKaigue next season.

The All-Star has called time on his 16-year inter-county career after informing the incoming manager of his decision.

McKaigue says the ‘time is right’ to step away and the Slaughtneil clubman retires with two Ulster medals and a National League title.

Derry GAA statement on Chrissy McKaigue’s retirement:

As a former Derry senior captain and an All-Star recipient in 2022, Chrissy leaves a legacy etched in determination, leadership, and excellence.

Throughout his career – 149 senior appearances – Chrissy was more than just a player. His leadership both on and off the pitch guided Derry through some of its most defining moments in recent years, reestablishing the county as a force to be reckoned with in Gaelic football.

Chrissy’s passion for Derry GAA was evident in every match, every tackle, and every rallying cry to his team. His All-Star recognition in 2022 was a fitting testament to his skill, work ethic, and commitment, but his contributions went far beyond individual accolades. Chrissy embodied what it means to play for your county – with pride, loyalty, and unwavering belief.

While his chapter as a player closes, there is no doubt that Chrissy McKaigue’s impact on Gaelic games in Derry is far from over. His leadership, vision, and dedication ensure he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the sport in the county, inspiring generations to come.

Thank you, Chrissy, for your remarkable service to Derry football. You retire as a Derry great, and your influence will continue to shine brightly in the years ahead.

Leaving Cert
News

Second level teachers in Donegal to take to picket line tomorrow

18 November 2024
cold ice snow weather
News

Low temperature warning issued

18 November 2024
luh logo
News

Man hospitalised following workplace incident in Letterkenny

18 November 2024
Abbott
News

200 new jobs on the way for Donegal

18 November 2024
Leaving Cert
News

Second level teachers in Donegal to take to picket line tomorrow

18 November 2024
cold ice snow weather
News

Low temperature warning issued

18 November 2024
luh logo
News

Man hospitalised following workplace incident in Letterkenny

18 November 2024
Abbott
News

200 new jobs on the way for Donegal

18 November 2024
Charles Ward Manifesto
Audio, News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party launches election manifesto with a firm belief they can succeed

18 November 2024
Nuala Carr
Top Stories, Audio, News

Green candidate says there is an alternative to mass postering

18 November 2024

