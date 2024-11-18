Low temperature warning issued

A status yellow low temperature warning has been issued for the country for tomorrow night.
It will start at 8pm on Tuesday, and run until 10am on Wednesday.
Met Eireann is warning it will be very cold with widespread frost and ice.
